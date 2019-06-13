Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

AI.InputLimitsFaultDetect.LowerLimit

Version:
Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies the level of the lower limit for input limits detection. An input sample outside the upper and lower bounds causes a fault. Note: Fault detection applies to both positive and negative inputs. For instance, if you specify a lower limit of 2 mA and an upper limit of 12 mA, NI-DAQmx detects a fault at 15 mA and -15 mA, but not at -6 mA because it is in the range of -12 mA to -2 mA.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:General Properties:Advanced:Input Limits Fault Detection:Lower Limit

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

