Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 17.6 Manual

Table Of Contents

DAQmx Write (U8 Array) (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: September 18, 2017

Writes data from a 1D array of 8-bit unsigned integers to the TEDS sensor.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

basic TEDS data options

basic TEDS data options specifies how to handle basic TEDS data in the bitstream.

Name Description
Do Not Write

Ignore basic TEDS data.

Write To EEPROM

Write basic TEDS data to the EEPROM, even if the sensor includes a PROM. You cannot write basic TEDS data if the PROM contains data.

Write To PROM Once

Write basic TEDS data to the PROM. Any subsequent attempts to write basic TEDS data result in an error.

datatype_icon

physChan in

physChan in is the name of the physical channel you want to configure. A DAQmx physical channel constant, or control, lists all the physical channels, on devices and modules installed in the system.

You also can wire a string that contains a physical channel name to this input.

datatype_icon

error in

error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.

datatype_icon

TEDS bitstream

TEDS bitstream is the TEDS bitstream to write to the sensor. This bitstream must be constructed according to the IEEE 1451.4 specification.

National Instruments provides a LabVIEW library for viewing and editing TEDS bitstreams and virtual TEDS files. You can download the TEDS Library for LabVIEW at ni.com/pnp.

datatype_icon

physChan out

physChan out is the name of the physical channel the operation applied to. A DAQmx physical channel constant, or control, lists all the physical channels, on devices and modules installed in the system.

datatype_icon

error out

error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics