DAQmx Write (Multiple Samples) (G Dataflow)

Writes a waveform to a task that contains a single analog output channel.
task in is the name of the task that the operation applies.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard error in functionality.
data contains a waveform to write to the task.
timeout specifies the amount of time in seconds to wait for samples to become available. If the time elapses, the node returns an error and any samples read before the timeout elapsed. The default timeout is 10 seconds. If you set timeout to -1, the node waits indefinitely.
If you set timeout to 0, the node tries once to read the requested samples and returns an error if it is unable to.
auto start specifies if this node automatically starts the task if you did not explicitly start it with the DAQmx Start Task node.
task out is a reference to the task after this node runs.
error out contains error information. This output provides standard error out functionality.
number of samples written per channel is the actual number of samples this node successfully wrote to each channel in the task.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application