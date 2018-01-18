Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 17.6 Manual

DAQmx Stop Task (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: January 11, 2018

Stops the task and returns it to the state the task was in before DAQmx Start Task ran, or DAQmx Write ran, with the autostart input set to TRUE.

If you do not use DAQmx Start Task and DAQmx Stop Task when you use DAQmx Read or DAQmx Write multiple times, such as in a loop, the task starts and stops repeatedly. Starting and stopping a task repeatedly reduces the performance of the application.

task in

task in is the name of the task that the operation applies.

error in

error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard error in functionality.

task out

task out is a reference to the task after this node runs.

error out

error out contains error information. This output provides standard error out functionality.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

