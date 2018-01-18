DAQmx Stop Task (G Dataflow)

Stops the task and returns it to the state the task was in before DAQmx Start Task ran, or DAQmx Write ran, with the autostart input set to TRUE.

If you do not use DAQmx Start Task and DAQmx Stop Task when you use DAQmx Read or DAQmx Write multiple times, such as in a loop, the task starts and stops repeatedly. Starting and stopping a task repeatedly reduces the performance of the application.