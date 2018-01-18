DAQmx Trigger (Start » Digital Edge) (G Dataflow)

Configures the task to start acquiring or generating samples on a rising or falling edge of a digital signal.
task in is the name of the task that the operation applies.
source specifies the name of a terminal where there is a digital signal to use as the source of the trigger.
edge specifies on which edge of the digital signal to start acquiring or generating samples.
|Name
|Description
|Falling
|
Start acquiring or generating samples on a falling edge of the digital signal.
|Rising
|
Start acquiring or generating samples on a rising edge of the digital signal.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
task out is a reference to the task after this node runs.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application