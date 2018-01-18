DAQmx Setup SC Express Calibration (4322) (G Dataflow)

Writes the specified value to the DAC on the specified physical channel(s) for an NI PXIe-4322. This device requires a sweep of values obtained from the calibration procedure.
calHandle in is a reference to the calibration session that you created using the DAQmx Initialize External Calibration node.
physical channels specifies the physical channel(s) to calibrate.
output type specifies the type of measurement for the device.
|Name
|Description
|Voltage
|
Voltage generation.
|Current
|
Current generation.
output value specifies value to write to the device, in the units of output type.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
calHandle out is a reference to the calibration session. Wire this output to other external calibration nodes.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application