Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 17.6 Manual

Table Of Contents

DAQmx Get C Series Calibration Adjustment Points (9229) (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: September 18, 2017

Returns the reference voltage values to be used by a reference device to create a reference signal.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

calHandle in

calHandle in is a reference to the calibration session that you created using the DAQmx Initialize External Calibration node.

datatype_icon

error in

error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.

datatype_icon

calHandle out

calHandle out is a reference to the calibration session. Wire this output to other external calibration nodes.

datatype_icon

adjustmentPoints

adjustmentPoints is the array of adjustment points returned by the node.

datatype_icon

error out

error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics