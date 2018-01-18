DAQmx Create Scale (Linear) (G Dataflow)

Creates a custom scale that uses the equation y=mx+b, where x is a pre-scaled value, and y is a scaled value. The equation is identical for input and output. If the equation is in the form x=my+b, you must first solve for y in terms of x.
name identifies the custom scale for later use, such as with the DAQmx Create Virtual Channel node.
slope is the slope, m, in the equation.
y-intercept is the y-intercept, b, in the equation.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
pre-scaled units is the units of the values to scale.
|Name
|Description
|Amps
|
Amperes.
|bar
|
Bar.
|deg C
|
Degrees Celsius.
|deg F
|
Degrees Fahrenheit.
|deg R
|
Degrees Rankine.
|Degrees
|
Degrees.
|From TEDS
|
Units defined by TEDS information associated with the channel.
|g
|
G. 1 g is approximately equal to 9.81 m/s/s.
|Hz
|
Hertz.
|Inches
|
Inches.
|Kelvins
|
Kelvins.
|kgf
|
Kilograms-force
|lb-ft
|
Pound-feet.
|lb-in
|
Pound-inches.
|m/s^2
|
Meters per second per second.
|Meters
|
Meters.
|mVolts/Volt
|
Millivolts per volt.
|Nm
|
Newton meters.
|Newtons
|
Newtons.
|Ohms
|
Ohms.
|oz-in
|
Ounce-inches.
|Pascals
|
Pascals.
|Pounds
|
Pounds.
|psi
|
Pounds per square inch.
|Radians
|
Radians.
|Seconds
|
Seconds.
|Strain
|
Strain.
|Volts/Volt
|
Volts per volt.
|Volts
|
Volts.
scaled units is the units to use for the scaled value. You can use an arbitrary string. LabVIEW uses the units to label a graph or chart.
scale out is a reference to the custom scale this node creates.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application