DAQmx Create Virtual Channel (Digital Input » Digital Input) (G Dataflow)

Creates channel(s) to measure digital signals. You can group digital lines into one digital channel or separate them into multiple digital channels. If you specify one or more entire ports in the lines input by using port physical channel names, you cannot separate the ports into multiple channels. To separate ports into multiple channels, use this node multiple times with a different port each time.
task in specifies the task to which to add the virtual channels this node creates. If you do not specify a task, NI-DAQmx creates a task for you, and adds the virtual channels this node creates to that task.
lines specifies the names of the digital lines or ports to use to create virtual channels. The DAQmx physical channel constant lists all lines and ports for devices installed in the system.
You also can wire a string that contains a list or range of digital lines or ports to this input. If you have an array of lines or ports, use the DAQmx Flatten Channel String node to convert the array to a list.
name to assign specifies a name to assign to the virtual channel this node creates. If you do not wire a value to this input, NI-DAQmx uses the physical channel name as the virtual channel name.
If you use this input to provide your own names for the virtual channels, you must use the names when you refer to these channels in other NI-DAQmx nodes, such as the source input of the DAQmx Trigger node.
If you create multiple virtual channels with one DAQmx Create Virtual Channel node, you can specify a comma-separated list of names to assign to the virtual channels. If you provide fewer names than the number of virtual channels you create, NI-DAQmx automatically assigns names to the virtual channels.
line grouping specifies how to group digital lines into one or more virtual channels. If you specify one or more entire ports with the lines input, you must set this input to one channel for all lines.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|one channel for all lines
|1
|Combine all digital lines into a single virtual channel.
|one channel for each line
|0
|Create a separate virtual channel for each digital line.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
task out is a reference to the task after this node runs. The task contains any newly created virtual channels. If you did not wire a value to task in, NI-DAQmx automatically creates the task this output refers to.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application