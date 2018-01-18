DAQmx Create Virtual Channel (Analog Input » RMS Measurement) (G Dataflow)

Creates a channel to measure current RMS, the average (mean) power of the acquired current.
task in specifies the task to which to add the virtual channels this node creates. If you do not specify a task, NI-DAQmx creates a task for you, and adds the virtual channels this node creates to that task.
physical channels specifies the names of the physical channels to use to create virtual channels. The DAQmx physical channel constant lists all physical channels on devices and modules installed in the system.
You can also wire a string that contains a list, or range of physical channels, to this input. If you have an array of physical channels, use the DAQmx Flatten Channel String node to convert the array to a list.
name to assign specifies a name to assign to the virtual channel this node creates. If you do not wire a value to this input, NI-DAQmx uses the physical channel name as the virtual channel name.
If you use this input to provide your own names for the virtual channels, you must use the names when you refer to these channels in other NI-DAQmx nodes, such as the source input of the DAQmx Trigger node.
If you create multiple virtual channels with one DAQmx Create Virtual Channel node, you can specify a comma-separated list of names to assign to the virtual channels. If you provide fewer names than the number of virtual channels you create, NI-DAQmx automatically assigns names to the virtual channels.
units specifies the units to use to return current measurements.
|Name
|Description
|Amps
|
Amperes.
|From Custom Scale
|
Units a custom scale specifies. If you select this value, you must wire a custom scale name to the custom scale name input.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
measurement range specifies the minimum and maximum values you expect to measure.
maximum value specifies in units the maximum value you expect to measure.
minimum value specifies in units the minimum value you expect to measure.
input terminal configuration specifies the input terminal configuration for the channel.
|Name
|Description
|default
|
At run time, NI-DAQmx chooses the default terminal configuration for the channel.
|Differential
|
Differential mode.
|NRSE
|
Non-referenced single-ended mode.
|Pseudodifferential
|
Pseudodifferential mode.
|RSE
|
Referenced single-ended mode.
custom scale name specifies the name of a custom scale for the channel.
shunt resistor location specifies the location of the shunt resistor. For devices with built-in shunt resistors, specify the location as Internal. For devices that do not have built-in shunt resistors, you must attach an external one. When you have attached an external one, set this input to External, and use the external shunt resistor value input to specify the value of the resistor.
|Name
|Description
|default
|
NI-DAQmx selects Internal for devices with an internal shunt resistor. NI-DAQmx selects External for devices without an internal shunt resistor.
|External
|
Use a shunt resistor external to the device. You must use the external shunt resistor value input to specify the value of the shunt resistor.
|Internal
|
Use the built-in shunt resistor of the device.
task out is a reference to the task after this node runs. The task contains any newly created virtual channels. If you did not wire a value to task in, NI-DAQmx automatically creates the task this output refers to.
external shunt resistor value specifies in ohms the resistance of an external shunt resistor.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application