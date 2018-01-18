DAQmx Connect Terminals (G Dataflow)

Creates a route between a source and destination terminal. The route can carry a variety of digital signals, such as triggers, clocks, and hardware events.
The source and destination terminals can be on different devices as long as a connecting public bus, such as RTSI or the PXI backplane, connects the devices. DAQmx Connect Terminals does not modify a task. When the node runs, the route is immediately reserved and committed to hardware. This type of routing is called immediate routing.
source terminal specifies the originating terminal of the route. A DAQmx terminal constant lists all terminals available on devices installed in the system. You also can specify a source terminal by wiring a string that contains a terminal name.
destination terminal specifies the receiving terminal of the route. A DAQmx terminal constant provides a list of all terminals available on devices installed in the system. You can also specify a destination terminal by wiring a string that contains a terminal name.
invert polarity specifies whether to invert the signal this node routes from the source terminal to the destination terminal.
If the device is not capable of signal inversion or if a previous route reserved the inversion circuitry in an incompatible configuration, attempting to invert the signal causes an error.
|Name
|Description
|no
|
Do not invert the signal.
|yes
|
Invert the signal.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application