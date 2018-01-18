DAQmx Connect Terminals (G Dataflow)

Creates a route between a source and destination terminal. The route can carry a variety of digital signals, such as triggers, clocks, and hardware events.

The source and destination terminals can be on different devices as long as a connecting public bus, such as RTSI or the PXI backplane, connects the devices. DAQmx Connect Terminals does not modify a task. When the node runs, the route is immediately reserved and committed to hardware. This type of routing is called immediate routing.