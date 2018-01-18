DAQmx Configure Logging (TDMS) (G Dataflow)

group name

group name specifies the name of the group to create, within the TDMS file, for data from this task. If you append data to an existing file and the specified group already exists, NI-DAQmx appends a number symbol and a number to the group name, incrementing that number until finding a group name that does not exist. For example, if you specify a group name of Voltage Task, and that group already exists, NI-DAQmx assigns the group name Voltage Task #1, then Voltage Task #2. If you do not specify a group name, NI-DAQmx uses the name of the task.

For digital input tasks, NI-DAQmx creates a group for each virtual channel in the task. For each created group, NI-DAQmx appends a hyphen and the virtual channel name to the group name.