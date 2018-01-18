Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 17.6 Manual

DAQmx Are Configured cDAQ Sync Ports Disconnected (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: January 11, 2018

Verifies configured cDAQ Sync connections between devices.

Failures generally indicate a wiring issue or that a device has been powered off or removed. Stop all NI-DAQmx tasks running on the devices prior to running this node, because any running tasks cause the verification process to fail.

spd-note-note
Note  

Verification toggles lines on ports during configuration.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

dev in

dev in is the name as configured in MAX of the device to which this operation applies. A DAQmx device name constant lists all devices installed in the system.

datatype_icon

error in

error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.

datatype_icon

timeout

timeout specifies the time in seconds to wait for the device to respond before timing out.

datatype_icon

dev out

dev out is the name of the device the operation applied to.

datatype_icon

error out

error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.

datatype_icon

disconnected ports exist

disconnected ports exist indicates if any port connections are unverified.

datatype_icon

disconnected ports

disconnected ports returns the port-to-port connections that failed verification.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

