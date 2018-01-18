DAQmx Are Configured cDAQ Sync Ports Disconnected (G Dataflow)

Verifies configured cDAQ Sync connections between devices.
Failures generally indicate a wiring issue or that a device has been powered off or removed. Stop all NI-DAQmx tasks running on the devices prior to running this node, because any running tasks cause the verification process to fail.
dev in is the name as configured in MAX of the device to which this operation applies. A DAQmx device name constant lists all devices installed in the system.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
timeout specifies the time in seconds to wait for the device to respond before timing out.
dev out is the name of the device the operation applied to.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
disconnected ports exist indicates if any port connections are unverified.
disconnected ports returns the port-to-port connections that failed verification.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application