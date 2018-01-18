DAQmx Adjust TIO Timebase Calibration (G Dataflow)

Adjusts the external calibration constant for the timebase of a TIO device. You must connect a sinusoidal signal with a known frequency to the device and specify that frequency.
calHandle in is a reference to the calibration session that you created using the DAQmx Initialize External Calibration node.
reference frequency specifies in hertz the frequency of the signal to use as a reference for calibration.
error in describes error conditions that occur before this node runs. This input provides standard 'error in' functionality.
calHandle out is a reference to the calibration session. Wire this output to other external calibration nodes.
error out contains error information. If error in indicates that an error occurred before this node ran, error out contains the same error information. Otherwise, error out describes the error status that this node produces.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: LabVIEW NXG does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application