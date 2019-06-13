Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

SyncType

Version:
Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies the role of the device in a synchronized system. Setting this value to Master or Slave enables trigger skew correction. If you enable trigger skew correction, set this property to Master on only one device, and set this property to Slave on the other devices.

Data type: datatype_icon

Name Value Description
None 10230 Disables trigger skew correction.
Master 15888 Device is the source for shared clocks and triggers.
Slave 15889 Device uses clocks and triggers from the master device.

Long Name: Trigger:Advanced:Synchronization Type

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

