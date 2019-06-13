Specifies the role of the device in a synchronized system. Setting this value to Master or Slave enables trigger skew correction. If you enable trigger skew correction, set this property to Master on only one device, and set this property to Slave on the other devices.
Data type:
|Name
|Value
|Description
|None
|10230
|Disables trigger skew correction.
|Master
|15888
|Device is the source for shared clocks and triggers.
|Slave
|15889
|Device uses clocks and triggers from the master device.
Long Name: Trigger:Advanced:Synchronization Type
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application