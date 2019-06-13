SyncType

Specifies the role of the device in a synchronized system. Setting this value to Master or Slave enables trigger skew correction. If you enable trigger skew correction, set this property to Master on only one device, and set this property to Slave on the other devices.

Data type:

Name Value Description None 10230 Disables trigger skew correction. Master 15888 Device is the source for shared clocks and triggers. Slave 15889 Device uses clocks and triggers from the master device.