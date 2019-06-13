AI.Coupling

Specifies the coupling for the channel.
Data type:
|Name
|Value
|Description
|AC
|10045
|Remove the DC offset from the signal.
|DC
|10050
|Allow NI-DAQmx to measure all of the signal.
|GND
|10066
|Remove the signal from the measurement and measure only ground.
Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:General Properties:Input Configuration:Coupling
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application