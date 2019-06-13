Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

AI.Coupling

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies the coupling for the channel.

Data type: datatype_icon

Name Value Description
AC 10045 Remove the DC offset from the signal.
DC 10050 Allow NI-DAQmx to measure all of the signal.
GND 10066 Remove the signal from the measurement and measure only ground.

Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:General Properties:Input Configuration:Coupling

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics