AI.ACExcit.SyncEnable

Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies whether to synchronize the AC excitation source of the channel to that of another channel. Synchronize the excitation sources of multiple channels to use multichannel sensors. Set this property to FALSE for the master channel and to TRUE for the slave channels.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:General Properties:Signal Conditioning:Excitation:AC Excitation:Synchronization Enable

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

