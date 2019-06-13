AI.ACExcit.SyncEnable

Specifies whether to synchronize the AC excitation source of the channel to that of another channel. Synchronize the excitation sources of multiple channels to use multichannel sensors. Set this property to FALSE for the master channel and to TRUE for the slave channels.
Data type:
Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:General Properties:Signal Conditioning:Excitation:AC Excitation:Synchronization Enable
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application