TCP Wait on Listener (G Dataflow)

A network connection refnum that uniquely identifies the connection. Use this value to refer to this connection in subsequent node calls.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

This is not a comprehensive list of errors this node can return.

The port on the client that establishes a connection with the server.

The network address of the client that establishes a connection with this server.

The same network connection refnum as listener ID in . Use this value to refer to the listener in subsequent calls to this node.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Time, in milliseconds, that the node waits for a connection. If the node cannot establish a connection in the specified time, the node returns an error.

A Boolean that determines whether to return the remote address as an IP address or as a hostname.

Use TCP Create Listener to generate a refnum to wire to this input.

Why Should I Use TCP Create Listener and TCP Wait on Listener Instead of TCP Listen?

You can choose one of the following techniques to wait for an incoming connection:

Use TCP Listen to create a listener and wait for an accepted TCP connection at a specified port.

to create a listener and wait for an accepted TCP connection at a specified port. Use TCP Create Listener to create a listener and use TCP Wait on Listener to listen for and accept new connections. TCP Wait on Listener returns the same listener ID you wired to the node.

The advantage of using TCP Create Listener and TCP Wait on Listener is that you can listen for a connection without using a timeout. You can also explicitly close the listener, or you can cancel the listen when another condition becomes true.