Sound Output Info (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Returns information about the current state of a sound output task.

Programming Patterns

To create a task ID, use the Sound Output Configure node and wire the task ID output to the input of this node.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

task ID in

Reference to the configured sound device you want to manipulate or input.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

task ID out

Reference to the configured sound device originally passed to the task ID in parameter.

datatype_icon

is playing?

A Boolean that indicates if the sound output task is playing.

True The sound output task is playing.
False The sound output task is not playing.
datatype_icon

volume

Volume of the sound operation, one value per channel. 0 is silent, and 100 is the loudest volume.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

