Run VI (G Dataflow)

If True, the compiler disposes of the reference, along with the parallel data space, when the target VI goes idle, not when the VI that opened the reference goes idle. The reference can still be used by the calling VI until the target VI closes the reference. The calling VI does not need to close the reference unless Run VI returns an error. If the calling VI does close the reference, the target VI can abort and leave memory.

If True and the node returns an error, the compiler does not transfer ownership of the reference to the target VI. The compiler does not automatically dispose of the reference when the target VI goes idle.

If False, the application automatically disposes of the VI reference when the VI that opened it goes idle.