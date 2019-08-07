Run VI (G Dataflow)

Starts the VI execution, similar to the Run button. This node is different than calling a VI, because it uses the current values of all front panel controls for execution rather than using data passed through parameters.
You can use this node to run a reserved VI unless another calling VI is already running.
A reference to a VI.
Use Open VI Reference or Static VI Reference to obtain a valid reference for this input.
Boolean that determines whether to wait until the referenced VI completes execution.
|True
|Waits until the referenced VI completes execution.
|False
|Does not wait until the referenced VI completes execution.
If you set this parameter to True, make sure the referenced VI terminates execution on its own.
Default: False
Boolean that specifies whether the compiler clears a referenced VI from memory when the panel of the VI is closed.
|True
|The compiler clears the reference and memory space when the panel of the referenced VI is closed.
|False
|The compiler clears the reference but does not clear the memory space when the panel of the referenced VI is closed.
Reference Disposal Behaviors
If True, the compiler disposes of the reference, along with the parallel data space, when the target VI goes idle, not when the VI that opened the reference goes idle. The reference can still be used by the calling VI until the target VI closes the reference. The calling VI does not need to close the reference unless Run VI returns an error. If the calling VI does close the reference, the target VI can abort and leave memory.
If True and the node returns an error, the compiler does not transfer ownership of the reference to the target VI. The compiler does not automatically dispose of the reference when the target VI goes idle.
If False, the application automatically disposes of the VI reference when the VI that opened it goes idle.
Default: False
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Unchanged reference to the same VI.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Use the Enable Simultaneous call on reentrant VIs configuration in the Open VI Reference node to prepare the VI for reentrant run.
To run a referenced VI asynchronously, use Start Asynchronous Call instead of Run VI. In addition to having a simpler interface, you can use Start Asynchronous Call to collect the outputs of the referenced VI with a corresponding Wait on Asynchronous Call.
A strictly typed static VI reference also reserves any subVIs when a top-level VI is reserved, thus making it ineligible for Run VI if the reserved VI does not have a caller that is already running.