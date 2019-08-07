Preserve Run-Time Class (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

Typecasting Classes

Typecasting changes the data type of an input to that of the class you specify. This allows you to access the object or reference you input as if it is the target class you specify.

Automatic Typecasting Behavior

If you wire a child class to a subVI that accepts and returns a parent class in the inheritance hierarchy, the subVI automatically typecasts the class output to the same child class as the input. However, the class output is not automatically typecast if the subVI cannot verify that the class data type of a wire does not change across the diagram. When the class data type of a wire does not change across the diagram of a subVI, use Preserve Run-Time Class to typecast the class output immediately before returning it from the subVI.