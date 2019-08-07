Open URL in Default Browser (G Dataflow)

Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Displays a URL or HTML file in the default web browser.

URL

The URL you want to display in the default web browser.

path

Path to the file or folder you want to open in your default browser.

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

escaped URL

URL displayed in the web browser.

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Space Characters in Path or URL

If the URL or path you wire to this node contains a space character, the node encodes the space as %20 before displaying the URL or HTML file in escaped URL and in the web browser.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

