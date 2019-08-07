LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Behavior Changes

Refer to the list below to learn about new behaviors in LabVIEW NXG 3.1.
Note
Certain behavior changes may affect current code.
New Behaviors
UTF-8 Encoding—The length and offset inputs and outputs of the following string nodes now operate based on characters rather than bytes. A character refers to a code point, a numeric unit between 0 and 10FFFF16, defined by the Unicode standard for encoding. For more information about code points, research Unicode.
Match Pattern
Match Regular Expression
Replace Substring
Scan String for Tokens
Scan from String
Search and Replace Pattern
Search and Replace Regular Expression
Search and Replace String
Search/Split String
String Length
String Subset
Decimal String to Number
Hexadecimal String to Number
Floating Point String to Number
Octal String to Number
Note
Passing data other than correctly encoded UTF-8 string data to these nodes may result in errors or unexpected behavior.