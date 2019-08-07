Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Behavior Changes

Last Modified: February 14, 2019

Refer to the list below to learn about new behaviors in LabVIEW NXG 3.1.

Note  

Certain behavior changes may affect current code.

New Behaviors

  • UTF-8 Encoding—The length and offset inputs and outputs of the following string nodes now operate based on characters rather than bytes. A character refers to a code point, a numeric unit between 0 and 10FFFF16, defined by the Unicode standard for encoding. For more information about code points, research Unicode.
    • Match Pattern
    • Match Regular Expression
    • Replace Substring
    • Scan String for Tokens
    • Scan from String
    • Search and Replace Pattern
    • Search and Replace Regular Expression
    • Search and Replace String
    • Search/Split String
    • String Length
    • String Subset
    • Decimal String to Number
    • Hexadecimal String to Number
    • Floating Point String to Number
    • Octal String to Number
    Note  

    Passing data other than correctly encoded UTF-8 string data to these nodes may result in errors or unexpected behavior.

