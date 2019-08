Viewing the Inheritance of a Class

Open the Class Hierarchy document to see the hierarchy of classes and understand the class relationships between them in your application.

Click View»Class Hierarchy to open a Class Hierarchy document for your project. Note Unless you disable the Inherit icon template option and edit the icon in the icon editor, child classes have the same icon as the parent class. (Optional) Click a class to highlight its calling connections. (Optional) Double-click a class displayed in the Class Hierarchy document to open it.

For example, you can use the Class Hierarchy document to see all the classes that call a specific parent class. This can be helpful when you need to debug a part of your application and want to see which classes are connected to each other.