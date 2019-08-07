Customizing Mouse Wheel Behavior

You can change the action the mouse wheel performs within the workspace.
|Setting
|Description
|Zoom with Mouse Wheel
|
Scroll with the mouse wheel to zoom in and out within the workspace.
To scroll vertically within the workspace, hold down the <Ctrl> key while scrolling with the mouse wheel.
|Zoom with Ctrl + Mouse Wheel (Default)
|
Hold down the <Ctrl> key while scrolling with the mouse wheel to zoom in and out within the workspace.
To scroll vertically within the workspace, scroll with the mouse wheel.