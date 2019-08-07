Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Customizing Mouse Wheel Behavior

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: January 16, 2017

You can change the action the mouse wheel performs within the workspace.

  1. Click File»Preferences to display the Preferences dialog box.
  2. On the Editor tab, select the desired setting for Zoom Control.
    Setting Description
    Zoom with Mouse Wheel

    Scroll with the mouse wheel to zoom in and out within the workspace.

    To scroll vertically within the workspace, hold down the <Ctrl> key while scrolling with the mouse wheel.

    Zoom with Ctrl + Mouse Wheel (Default)

    Hold down the <Ctrl> key while scrolling with the mouse wheel to zoom in and out within the workspace.

    To scroll vertically within the workspace, scroll with the mouse wheel.

  3. Click OK.

Recently Viewed Topics