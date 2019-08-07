Subtract Polynomials (Rational Polynomials) (G Dataflow)

Subtracts one rational polynomial from another.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Level at which the node removes the trailing elements from the numerator and denominator of the subtraction of two polynomials.
The node removes the trailing elements whose absolute values or relative values are less than or equal to threshold. If all the elements in the numerator and denominator of the subtraction of two polynomials are less than or equal to threshold, g(x) numerator and g(x) denominator return a one-element array.
Default: 0
Method this node uses to remove the trailing elements from the numerator and denominator of the subtraction of two polynomials.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Absolute Value
|0
|Removes the trailing elements whose absolute values are less than or equal to threshold.
|Relative Value
|1
|Removes the trailing elements whose absolute values are less than or equal to threshold * |a|, where a is the coefficient that has the maximum absolute value in the numerator and denominator of the subtraction of two polynomials.
Default: Absolute Value
Numerator coefficients, in ascending order of power, of the rational polynomial that results from the subtraction of two rational polynomials.
This output can return the following data types:
Denominator coefficients, in ascending order of power, of the rational polynomial that results from the subtraction of two rational polynomials.
This output can return the following data types:
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
This node uses the following equation to subtract one rational polynomial from another:
where
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application