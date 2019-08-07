Subtract Polynomials (Rational Polynomials) (G Dataflow)

threshold

Level at which the node removes the trailing elements from the numerator and denominator of the subtraction of two polynomials.

The node removes the trailing elements whose absolute values or relative values are less than or equal to threshold. If all the elements in the numerator and denominator of the subtraction of two polynomials are less than or equal to threshold, g(x) numerator and g(x) denominator return a one-element array.

Default: 0