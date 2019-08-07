Home Support NI Product Manuals LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Subtract Polynomials (Rational Polynomials) (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: January 12, 2018

Subtracts one rational polynomial from another.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

p(x) numerator

Numerator coefficients, in ascending order of power, of the first rational polynomial.

This input accepts the following data types:

  • 1D array of double-precision, floating-point numbers
  • 1D array of complex double-precision, floating-point numbers
datatype_icon

p(x) denominator

Denominator coefficients, in ascending order of power, of the first rational polynomial.

This input accepts the following data types:

  • 1D array of double-precision, floating-point numbers
  • 1D array of complex double-precision, floating-point numbers
datatype_icon

q(x) numerator

Numerator coefficients, in ascending order of power, of the second rational polynomial.

This input accepts the following data types:

  • 1D array of double-precision, floating-point numbers
  • 1D array of complex double-precision, floating-point numbers
datatype_icon

q(x) denominator

Denominator coefficients, in ascending order of power, of the second rational polynomial.

This input accepts the following data types:

  • 1D array of double-precision, floating-point numbers
  • 1D array of complex double-precision, floating-point numbers
datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

threshold

Level at which the node removes the trailing elements from the numerator and denominator of the subtraction of two polynomials.

The node removes the trailing elements whose absolute values or relative values are less than or equal to threshold. If all the elements in the numerator and denominator of the subtraction of two polynomials are less than or equal to threshold, g(x) numerator and g(x) denominator return a one-element array.

Default: 0

datatype_icon

threshold type

Method this node uses to remove the trailing elements from the numerator and denominator of the subtraction of two polynomials.

Name Value Description
Absolute Value 0 Removes the trailing elements whose absolute values are less than or equal to threshold.
Relative Value 1 Removes the trailing elements whose absolute values are less than or equal to threshold * |a|, where a is the coefficient that has the maximum absolute value in the numerator and denominator of the subtraction of two polynomials.

Default: Absolute Value

datatype_icon

g(x) numerator

Numerator coefficients, in ascending order of power, of the rational polynomial that results from the subtraction of two rational polynomials.

This output can return the following data types:

  • 1D array of double-precision, floating-point numbers
  • 1D array of complex double-precision, floating-point numbers
datatype_icon

g(x) denominator

Denominator coefficients, in ascending order of power, of the rational polynomial that results from the subtraction of two rational polynomials.

This output can return the following data types:

  • 1D array of double-precision, floating-point numbers
  • 1D array of complex double-precision, floating-point numbers
datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Algorithm for Subtracting Rational Polynomials

This node uses the following equation to subtract one rational polynomial from another:

g ( x ) = p ( x ) q ( x ) = p n ( x ) p d ( x ) q n ( x ) q d ( x ) = p n ( x ) q d ( x ) q n ( x ) p d ( x ) p d ( x ) q d ( x )

where

  • g(x) is the subtraction of p(x) and q(x)
  • p(x) is the first rational polynomial
  • q(x) is the second rational polynomial
  • pn(x) is the numerator polynomial of p(x)
  • qn(x) is the numerator polynomial of q(x)
  • pd(x) is the denominator polynomial of p(x)
  • qd(x) is the denominator polynomial of q(x)

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics