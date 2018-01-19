IviUpconverter Get Analog Modulation Source Name [MS] (G Dataflow)

Returns the specific driver defined Analog Modulation Source name that corresponds to the one-based index that the user specifies. If the driver defines a qualified Analog Modulation Source name, this node returns the qualified name. If the value that the user passes for the index parameter is less than one or greater than the value of the IviUpconverter Analog Modulation Source Count [MS] property, the node returns an empty string in the name parameter and returns the Invalid Value error.