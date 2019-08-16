IviScope Configure TV Trigger Line Number [TV] (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviScope Initialize or IviScope Initialize With Options node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

Pass the line on which you want the oscilloscope to trigger. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>TV Triggering [TV]>>TV Trigger Line Number [TV] property to this value.

Setting the Trigger Type and TV Trigger Event

This node affects instrument behavior only if the trigger type is set to IVISCOPE_VAL_TV_TRIGGER and the TV trigger event is set to IVISCOPE_VAL_TV_EVENT_LINE_NUMBER. Call the IviScope Configure Trigger and the IviScope Configure TV Trigger Source [TV] nodes to set the trigger type and TV trigger event before calling this node.

Extension Group

This node is part of the IviScopeTVTrigger [TV] extension group.