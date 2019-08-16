Home Support NI Product Manuals IVI Compliance Package 18.5 Manual

IviScope Configure TV Trigger Line Number [TV] (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: October 24, 2017

Configures the TV line upon which the oscilloscope triggers. The line number is absolute and not relative to the field of the TV signal.

tv line number

Pass the line on which you want the oscilloscope to trigger. The driver sets the IviScope>>Trigger>>TV Triggering [TV]>>TV Trigger Line Number [TV] property to this value.

Specifying Line Numbers

Default: 1

instrument handle out

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviScope Initialize or IviScope Initialize With Options node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

instrument handle

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Default: No error

Setting the Trigger Type and TV Trigger Event

This node affects instrument behavior only if the trigger type is set to IVISCOPE_VAL_TV_TRIGGER and the TV trigger event is set to IVISCOPE_VAL_TV_EVENT_LINE_NUMBER. Call the IviScope Configure Trigger and the IviScope Configure TV Trigger Source [TV] nodes to set the trigger type and TV trigger event before calling this node.

Extension Group

This node is part of the IviScopeTVTrigger [TV] extension group.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

