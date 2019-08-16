IviCounter Configure Edge Time Reference Levels (G Dataflow)

Configures the IviCounter Edge Time Reference Type, IviCounter Edge Time Estimate, IviCounter Edge Time Resolution, IviCounter Edge Time High Reference Level, and IviCounter Edge Time Low Reference Level properties for an edge time measurement. If the channel slope is positive a rise-time measurement is performed, if the channel slope is negative, a fall-time measurement is performed.
Specifies the reference type. The driver sets the IviCounter Edge Time Reference Type property to this value. Valid Values: IVICOUNTER_VAL_VOLTAGE_REFERENCE_TYPE - Voltage IVICOUNTER_VAL_PERCENT_REFERENCE_TYPE - Percent Default Value: IVICOUNTER_VAL_VOLTAGE_REFERENCE_TYPE
The instrument handle you obtain from the IviCounter Initialize node or IviCounter Initialize With Options node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Specifies the name of the channel to configure. The driver sets the IviCounter Edge Time Channel property to this value. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual channel name. The virtual channel name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical channel name. Default Value: "" Notes: You can specify the channel name as a string variable or as a literal enclosed in double quotes.
Specifies the estimated measurement edge time. The driver sets the IviCounter Edge Time Estimate property to this value. Units: seconds Default Value: 0.1
Specifies the resolution of the edge time measurement. It is the quantization size, or the smallest delta value that can be detected. The driver sets the IviCounter Edge Time Resolution property to this value. Units: seconds Default Value: 0.01
Specifies the high reference level for the edge time. The driver sets the IviCounter Edge Time High Reference property to this value. Units: volt or percent Default Value: 0.1
Specifies the low reference level for the edge time. The driver sets the IviCounter Edge Time Low Reference property to this value. Units: volt or percent Default Value: 0.9
The instrument handle you obtain from IviCounter Initialize or IviCounter Initialize With Options. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application