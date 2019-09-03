Relinking or Replacing Missing Devices

Use relinking to re-establish a connection to a missing device, or replace the missing device with a different device of the same model in an existing panel.

If InstrumentStudio is closed and a device used in an InstrumentStudio project goes offline or has its name changed, InstrumentStudio flags that device as missing the next time you open the project. The panel's title bar is gray instead of blue and displays a "Missing hardware" message. The caution icon ( ) appears over the instrument header menu of the affected panel and next to the missing device inside the instrument header menu. InstrumentStudio also notifies you of the missing device in the Edit Layout window.

Relink a missing device through the instrument header menu, or replace a missing device in the Edit Layout window. When you relink a missing device through the instrument header menu, InstrumentStudio applies the missing device's existing configuration to the relinked device. When you replace a missing device through the Edit Layout window, InstrumentStudio discards the existing device configuration and creates a new one for the replacement device.

Note You can also relink or locate a missing device through Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX). If InstrumentStudio is open, changes made in MAX are automatically applied to InstrumentStudio panels. If a device went missing because it was renamed while InstrumentStudio was closed, relink the missing device by changing the device's name in MAX to match the name InstrumentStudio is looking for while the InstrumentStudio panel that contains the missing device is open.

Relinking Missing Devices from the Instrument Header Menu

Note You can also use this method to link a different device of the same model to an existing panel, even if the original device is not missing. Replacing a device in a panel via relinking preserves device settings from the original device and applies them to the replacement device.

Open the instrument header menu ( ) of the panel with the missing device. Select the missing device. The missing device has a caution icon ( ) next to it. Select Relink. Select the name of the device to link to the panel. Note When relinking from the instrument header menu, the relinked device must be the same model as the missing device. InstrumentStudio applies the existing device configuration to the new device when it is linked. Select Run on the relinked panel.

You relinked the missing device (or a device of the same model) to the panel.

Replacing Missing Devices from the Edit Layout Window

You cannot directly relink a missing device from the Edit Layout window, but you can remove a missing device and replace it with a different device by completing the following steps: