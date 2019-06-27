Configuring and Saving a Project

You can use FlexLogger projects to store a specific hardware configuration, logging properties, and additional project information for your system, and then save the configuration for reuse.

Channel Specification. For information on how to configure signals, refer to the Configure your measurement for use in the project by adding signals to the. For information on how to configure signals, refer to the Configuring Device Channels topic.

Logging Specification. For information on how to configure the logging properties, such as file names and triggering behavior, refer to the Set up the logging requirements for your project by configuring the. For information on how to configure the logging properties, such as file names and triggering behavior, refer to the Logging Data topic.

Record any project-level information, such as test procedures, in the Description field of the Logging Specification document.

Set up the automation for your project by adding events to the Test Specification.

Screens document. For information on how to add indicators and signals to your Screen document, refer to the If you wish to create a dashboard to visualize the live data being acquired, add configured channels to yourdocument. For information on how to add indicators and signals to your Screen document, refer to the Visualizing Live Data topic.

Add any automated processes to your project configuration using the Test Specification.