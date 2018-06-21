Viewing Data with Long History Graphs

Use the Long History Graph to visualize data over extended time periods.
After adding the Long History Graph to your Screen and adding any channels to the graph that you want to view, complete the following steps to customize your graph properties.
General Chart Options
Adjust any necessary General Charts Properties:
Click anywhere on the chart, and use the sidebar properties to customize your chart settings.
Use the Item tab on the right of the screen to make the following changes:
Add or remove channels from your chart.
Adjust the Visible length of the X axis.
Note
Visible length cannot exceed the history length total buffer size. To adjust the default history length, go to File»Preferences and adjust the Long history length field.
Adjust any visual properties.
Right-click the chart to make the following changes:
Change the scaling of the axes.
Adjust the scale mapping of the axes.
Axis Options
Adjust any necessary settings for the axes on your charts:
Click on the axis you wish you change, and use the Item tab on the right of the screen to customize the axis visual settings.
Right-click the axes to customize the axis behavior.
Click on the hold and pan controls to pause the visualization and analyze the graph history.
Note
The amount of data you can pause and view is determined by the Long History Graph history length. To adjust the default history length, go to File»Preferences and adjust the Long history length field.