Manually Adding Hardware to the Live View of SystemDesigner

The Add Hardware dialog box lists the devices in your system that do not appear on the Live diagram automatically. You can use this dialog box to add devices manually and to resolve issues that prevent a device from appearing on the Live diagram.
Complete the following steps to add a device that does not appear automatically on the Live diagram.
|Device Category
|Instructions
|Network Resources
|Select the resource on the Add Hardware dialog box and click Add.
|Missing SystemDesigner Support
|Use NI Package Manager to install the SystemDesigner hardware plug-in for the device.
|Non-Discoverable Devices
|Use NI MAX to add the device to the Live diagram manually.
|Device with known IP address or hostname
|Click the Add hardware by address tab and enter the IP address or hostname of the device to which you want to connect, then click Connect.