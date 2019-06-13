Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

Manually Adding Hardware to the Live View of SystemDesigner

Last Modified: August 7, 2018

The Add Hardware dialog box lists the devices in your system that do not appear on the Live diagram automatically. You can use this dialog box to add devices manually and to resolve issues that prevent a device from appearing on the Live diagram.

Complete the following steps to add a device that does not appear automatically on the Live diagram.

  1. Open the Live view.
  2. On the document toolbar, click Add Hardware to open the Add Hardware dialog box.
  3. Follow the instructions for the appropriate device category:
    Device Category Instructions
    Network Resources Select the resource on the Add Hardware dialog box and click Add.
    Missing SystemDesigner Support Use NI Package Manager to install the SystemDesigner hardware plug-in for the device.
    Note
    Note  

    If you install SystemDesigner support for a device, you may need to restart SystemDesigner before the device appears on the Live diagram.

    Non-Discoverable Devices Use NI MAX to add the device to the Live diagram manually.
    Device with known IP address or hostname Click the Add hardware by address tab and enter the IP address or hostname of the device to which you want to connect, then click Connect.
    Note
    Note  

    A device category only appears in the Add Hardware dialog box when a device in your system meets the criteria for the category.

  4. If the device requires login credentials, enter a valid password.
  5. Click Add and verify that the device appears on the Live diagram.

