Live View: A Visual Representation of Hardware in Your System

The Live view displays all of your hardware that SystemDesigner can discover. Each device on the Live diagram represents the configuration of a live or simulated device in your system.
Refer to the following image for an example of a device on the Live diagram.
-
Label and sub-label—Information about the device, such as the device name, hostname, model, product family, and serial number.
-
Ports—Connections between devices in your system.
-
Device slots—Controllers, modules and empty slots.
-
Hardware detection type—Glyph that indicates how SystemDesigner discovers the device.
The hardware detection type of a device determines whether it appears on the Live diagram automatically. A device can have one of the following hardware detection types.
|Hardware Detection Type
|Icon
|Behavior
|
Auto-discovered
|
|
-
The device automatically appears on the Live diagram.
-
Changes to the live device instantly appear on the Live diagram representation of the device.
-
When the device is unplugged, powered down, or is no-longer reachable, it automatically disappears from the Live diagram.
|
Manually identified
|
|
-
The device may automatically appear on the Live diagram, or you may need to add it. On the document toolbar, click Add Hardware to launch the Add Hardware dialog box. To locate or add a device, use one of the following methods:
-
Look for your hardware on the Discovered hardware tab of the Add Hardware dialog box.
-
Click Launch NI MAX to add non-discoverable devices.
-
Click Identify Instruments to scan for GPIB instruments.
-
Changes to the live device may automatically appear on the Live diagram. If a change does not appear, you may need to use one of the following methods to view the change in SystemDesigner:
-
Select the device and click Refresh under the Advanced section on the Item tab.
-
Click Identify Instruments to re-scan for GPIB instruments.
-
When the device is removed from the system, you must manually remove it from the Live diagram.
|
User declared
|
|
-
The device does not appear on the Live diagram until you add it manually.
-
Changes to the live device do not apply to the Live diagram device representation. You must manually specify changes in SystemDesigner.
-
If the device is removed from the system, you must manually remove it from the Live diagram.