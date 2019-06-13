Live View: A Visual Representation of Hardware in Your System

The Live view displays all of your hardware that SystemDesigner can discover. Each device on the Live diagram represents the configuration of a live or simulated device in your system.

Refer to the following image for an example of a device on the Live diagram.

Label and sub-label—Information about the device, such as the device name, hostname, model, product family, and serial number. Ports—Connections between devices in your system. Device slots—Controllers, modules and empty slots. Hardware detection type—Glyph that indicates how SystemDesigner discovers the device.

The hardware detection type of a device determines whether it appears on the Live diagram automatically. A device can have one of the following hardware detection types.