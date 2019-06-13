File Organization and Node Naming for Distributed APIs

Refer to the following table for best practices for organizing files and naming nodes.
|Guideline
|Required or Recommended?
|Details
|Example(s)
|
Use title case.
|
Required
|
Capitalize the following in subVI names:
|
General Error Handler, not General error handler
|
Capitalize the second part of a hyphenated compound.
|
Required
|N/A
|
Fixed-Point, not Fixed-point
|
Do not capitalize articles (a, an, the), coordinate conjunctions (and, or, nor), or prepositions regardless of length, unless they are the first or last word.
|
Required
|
Boolean operators are an exception. Write Boolean operators, such as AND and OR, in all capital letters.
|
Search and Replace, not Search And Replace
|
Do not capitalize to in an infinitive phrase unless to is the first word node name.
|
Required
|N/A
|
Path to String, not Path To String; To String, not to String.
|
Use industry-standard capitalization for an engineering or scientific term.
|
Required
|N/A
|
PolyBezier, not Polybezier
|
Write acronyms in all capital letters.
|
Required
|N/A
|
FIFO, not Fifo, URL, not Url
|
Use spaces between words.
|
Required
|N/A
|
Feedback Node, not FeedbackNode
|
Do not use special characters.
|
Required
|
Boolean operators are an exception. Use a question mark (?) for node names when the primary output is Boolean, such as Equal?, not Is Equal.
|
Search and Replace, not Search & Replace
|
Make sure none of the nodes or VIs in your API share the same name with a node or VI that is already in the LabVIEW NXG palettes.
|
Required
|Unique node and VI names in an API make unique palette object names for Quick Drop users.
|N/A
|
Do not use the forbidden word, Example, in the names of your API nodes or VIs.
|
Required
|N/A
|N/A