Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

Table Of Contents

File Organization and Node Naming for Distributed APIs

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: February 23, 2018

Refer to the following table for best practices for organizing files and naming nodes.

Guideline Required or Recommended? Details Example(s)

Use title case.

Required

Capitalize the following in subVI names:

  • The first and the last word
  • All nouns, pronouns, adjectives, verbs, adverbs, and subordinate conjunctions (as, because, although)

General Error Handler, not General error handler

Capitalize the second part of a hyphenated compound.

Required

N/A

Fixed-Point, not Fixed-point

Do not capitalize articles (a, an, the), coordinate conjunctions (and, or, nor), or prepositions regardless of length, unless they are the first or last word.

Required

Boolean operators are an exception. Write Boolean operators, such as AND and OR, in all capital letters.

Search and Replace, not Search And Replace

Do not capitalize to in an infinitive phrase unless to is the first word node name.

Required

N/A

Path to String, not Path To String; To String, not to String.

Use industry-standard capitalization for an engineering or scientific term.

Required

N/A

PolyBezier, not Polybezier

Write acronyms in all capital letters.

Required

N/A

FIFO, not Fifo, URL, not Url

Use spaces between words.

Required

N/A

Feedback Node, not FeedbackNode

Do not use special characters.

Required

Boolean operators are an exception. Use a question mark (?) for node names when the primary output is Boolean, such as Equal?, not Is Equal.

Search and Replace, not Search & Replace

Make sure none of the nodes or VIs in your API share the same name with a node or VI that is already in the LabVIEW NXG palettes.

Required

Unique node and VI names in an API make unique palette object names for Quick Drop users. N/A

Do not use the forbidden word, Example, in the names of your API nodes or VIs.

Required

N/A N/A

Related Topics

Recently Viewed Topics