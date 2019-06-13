Improve Applications with Execution Logs

Well-written applications use execution logs for both activity audit and monitoring. An execution log makes it easy for a developer or user to track and identify issues that occur throughout the application without excessive effort. Maintaining an execution log allows you to review all activity and make improvements to your application accordingly.

An application should record data from multiple execution points throughout an application—errors, exceptions, successful execution, and so on. An execution log can help you recreate a certain behavior and improve your application effectively. For example, you can use the log to do one or more of the following: Modify the code to be able to handle a situation that caused an error

Modify the code based on the most common use case

Update the documentation for the application so that users interact with the application in a more predictable way

Validate successful execution