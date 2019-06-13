API Design for Distributed APIs

Refer to the following table for best practices for designing VIs.
|Guideline
|Required or Recommended?
|Details
|Example(s)
|
Include every public VI in your API in the API palette.
|
Required
|
Users may not look on disk to find advanced VIs. If a VI is not ready or intended for public consumption, make the VI private in the API component.
|N/A
|
Do not use a VI in your API to open a dialog box unless that is the stated intent of the VI.
|
Required
|N/A
|N/A
|
If you expect multiple calls of your API VI to run in parallel, consider making the VI reentrant.
|
Recommended
|If the VI stores any internal state in feedback nodes or uninitialized shift registers, make the VI reentrant and stateful, such as a preallocated clone. If the VI doesn't store any internal state, make it stateless, as a shared clone.
|N/A