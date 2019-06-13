Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

Cosine (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: September 13, 2017

Computes the cosine of a specified value (x) in radians.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

x

An input to this operation.

This input supports scalar numbers, arrays or clusters of numbers, and arrays of clusters of numbers.

Data Type Changes on FPGA

When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.

datatype_icon

cos

Result of the operation.

This output assumes the same numeric representation as x. When x is of the form x = a + b i, that is, when x is complex, the following equation defines cos:
cos ( x ) = cos ( a ) * cosh ( b ) + i ( sin ( a ) * sinh ( b ) )

Data Type Changes on FPGA

When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this output has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application

