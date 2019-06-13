Cosine (G Dataflow)

Computes the cosine of a specified value (x) in radians.
This input supports scalar numbers, arrays or clusters of numbers, and arrays of clusters of numbers.
Data Type Changes on FPGA
When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.
When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this output has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.