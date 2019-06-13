Array Max and Min (G Dataflow)

Returns the maximum and minimum values found in an array, along with the indexes for each value.
Index for the first max value.
If array is multidimensional, max index(es) is an array whose elements are the indexes for the first maximum value in array.
If array is empty, max index(es) and min index(es) are -1.
Index for the first min value.
If array is multidimensional, min index(es) is an array whose elements are the indexes for the first minimum value in array.
Data Type Changes Based on Input Array Dimension
The following table explains how the output data types change based on the dimension of the input array.
|Dimensions in a numeric array
|max index(es) and min index(es) data type
|1
|scalar integers
|More than 1
|1D arrays that contain the indexes of the maximum and minimum values
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices
Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application