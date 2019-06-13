Home Support NI Product Manuals DAQExpress 3.3 Manual

Array Max and Min (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: September 13, 2017

Returns the maximum and minimum values found in an array, along with the indexes for each value.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

array

An n-dimensional array of any type. This input also supports waveforms.

Data Type Changes on FPGA

When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this input has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.

datatype_icon

max value

Maximum value found in array.

Data Type Changes on FPGA

When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this output has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.

datatype_icon

max index(es)

Index for the first max value.

If array is multidimensional, max index(es) is an array whose elements are the indexes for the first maximum value in array.

If array is empty, max index(es) and min index(es) are -1.

Data Type Changes Based on Input Array Dimension

The following table explains how the output data types change based on the dimension of the input array.

Dimensions in a numeric array max index(es) and min index(es) data type
1 scalar integers
More than 1 1D arrays that contain the indexes of the maximum and minimum values
datatype_icon

min value

Minimum value found in array.

Data Type Changes on FPGA

When you add this node to a document targeted to an FPGA, this output has a default data type that uses fewer hardware resources at compile time.

datatype_icon

min index(es)

Index for the first min value.

If array is multidimensional, min index(es) is an array whose elements are the indexes for the first minimum value in array.

If array is empty, max index(es) and min index(es) are -1.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: DAQExpress does not support FPGA devices

Web Server: Supported in VIs that run in a web application

