VI Reentrancy

You can choose from three VI reentrancy options that determine how your subVI executes when it is called at more than one point in the dataflow at the same time. Reentrancy is the simultaneous execution of multiple calls for a subVI.

By default, each call to the subVI is executed one after another. This may cause your application to execute slowly or have unexpected behavior. To allow multiple calls to a subVI to execute simultaneously, set a reentrant execution state for the subVI.

Refer to the following table to determine which VI reentrancy option is best for your subVI.