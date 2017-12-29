Choosing Your Programming Mode

Use this mode to make the C Series module behave like it is in a CompactDAQ controller, using the Real-Time NI-DAQmx and NI-XNET drivers to communicate, and access the four counter/timers and the PFI trigger connector on the controller.

C Series modules appear under the Real-Time Resources item in MAX the Project Explorer window and I/O channels appear as I/O variables under the modules. To use I/O variables, you drag and drop them from the Project Explorer window to LabVIEW Real-Time VIs.

Real-Time Scan