What You Need to Get Started

This Manual Entire Site

Version:

Kit Contents Verify that the following items are included in the cRIO-904x controller kit. Controller (4-Slot or 8-Slot) USB Type-A Male to USB Type-C Male Cable Ferrite Driver Media SD Card Cover (Ships Connected on Front Panel) Screwdriver Power Connector (Ships connected on Front Panel) Documentation Required Components Host Computer

Internet Access

C Series Modules

Power Supply

Related Topics