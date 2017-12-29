Setting a System Password

Complete the following steps to set a system password.
Note
The default username for the cRIO-904x is admin. There is no default password for the cRIO-904x, so you must leave the password field blank when logging in until you set a system password.
Right-click your system and select Web Configuration. The NI Web-Based Configuration and Monitoring utility opens in your default browser and is where you set the password. If you have not installed Microsoft Silverlight, NI Web-based Configuration & Monitoring prompts you to do so.
Enter a unique name for your system in the Hostname field.
Click the Security Configuration icon.
Click Login.
In the Login dialog box, enter the username admin and leave the password field blank.
Click OK.
Click Change Password.
Enter and re-enter a new password.
Click OK.
Click Save.
Click OK to confirm you are changing the password.
Caution
NI cannot recover lost system passwords. If you forget the password, you must contact NI and reformat the controller.