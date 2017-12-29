Installing Software on the Host Computer

Use this topic to determine which software you need to install for the program modes you wish to use, and which software and driver versions are compatible with your system.

Software Compatibility Resources

Use the following resource page to confirm that you are installing the correct versions of your software: Software Support for CompactRIO, CompactDAQ, Single-Board RIO, R Series, and EtherCAT

Use the following resource page for tips on resolving software compatibility issues with CompactRIO systems: Preventing Software Compatibility Issues for CompactRIO Systems

Install Software

Before using the cRIO-904x, you must install the following application software and device drivers on the host computer in the order shown.

Refer to the Choosing Your Programming Mode topic to determine the programming modes you wish to use.