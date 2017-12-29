Home Support NI Product Manuals cRIO-904x Controller Manual

Changing Module Programming Modes in MAX

    Complete the following steps to deploy your C Series module in a new program mode in MAX.
    1. Launch MAX on the host computer.
    2. Expand Remote Systems in the configuration tree and locate your cRIO-904x system.
    3. Select the C Series module you wish to program.
    4. In the Settings pane, choose the Program Mode you wish to deploy the module in from the drop-down menu.
    5. Click Save. The module is deployed in the program mode. Notice the module icon change to represent the program mode.
      1. Real-Time (NI-DAQmx) Mode
      2. Real-Time Scan (IO Variables) Mode
      3. LabVIEW FPGA Mode

