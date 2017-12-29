Changing Module Programming Modes in MAX

Complete the following steps to deploy your
C Series
module in a new program mode in MAX.
Launch MAX on the host computer.
Expand Remote Systems in the configuration tree and locate your cRIO-904x system.
Select the C Series module you wish to program.
In the Settings pane, choose the Program Mode you wish to deploy the module in from the drop-down menu.
Click Save. The module is deployed in the program mode. Notice the module icon change to represent the program mode.
- Real-Time (NI-DAQmx) Mode
- Real-Time Scan (IO Variables) Mode
- LabVIEW FPGA Mode