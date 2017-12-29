The digital routing circuitry of the cRIO-904x manages the flow of data between the bus interface and the acquisition and generation sub-systems when programming C Series modules in Real-Time (NI-DAQmx) mode. The subsystems include analog input, analog output, digital I/O, and counters. The digital routing circuitry uses FIFOs (if present) in each sub-system to ensure efficient data movement.
Note
When programming C Series modules in FPGA mode, the flow of data between the modules and the bus interface is programmed using LabVIEW FPGA.
The digital routing circuitry also routes timing and control signals. The acquisition and generation sub-systems use these signals to manage and synchronize acquisitions and generations. These signals can come from the following sources:
-
C Series modules programmed in Real-Time (NI-DAQmx) mode
-
User input through the PFI terminals using parallel digital C Series modules or the cRIO-904x PFI 0 terminal
-
FPGA or DAQ ASIC using the cRIO trigger bus to share hardware triggers and signals between the LV FPGA and DAQmx applications