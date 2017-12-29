Digital Routing

The digital routing circuitry of the cRIO-904x manages the flow of data between the bus interface and the acquisition and generation sub-systems when programming C Series modules in Real-Time (NI-DAQmx) mode. The subsystems include analog input, analog output, digital I/O, and counters. The digital routing circuitry uses FIFOs (if present) in each sub-system to ensure efficient data movement.

Note When programming C Series modules in FPGA mode, the flow of data between the modules and the bus interface is programmed using LabVIEW FPGA.