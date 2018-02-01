Data Acquisition (DAQ) Software

Data Acquisition Driver Software Options
-
NI-DAQmx Driver and Measurement Services Software
NI-DAQmx, a high-performance, multithreaded driver for Windows and Linux®, is at the heart of NI measurement services software. Additional measurement services include Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), DAQ Assistant, and LabVIEW SignalExpress LE.
Data Acquisition Application Development Environments
-
LabVIEW Development Systems
LabVIEW, an open, standard environment for measurement and automation, provides an easy-to-use graphical development language for quickly building your data acquisition applications.
-
LabVIEW SignalExpress
Quickly acquire, analyze, and present data from hundreds of data acquisition devices and instruments, without programming, using LabVIEW SignalExpress.
-
LabWindowsTM/CVI
If you prefer ANSI C development, LabWindows/CVI includes a large set of built-in run-time libraries for data acquisition, analysis, and user interface design for C developers.
-
Measurement Studio
For Visual Studio application development, including Visual C# .NET, Visual Basic .NET, Visual Basic 6.0, and Visual C++, Measurement Studio is a suite of native user interface controls, tools, and class libraries that helps you easily perform analog, digital, and timing I/O operations on all National Instruments data acquisition devices.
Linux® is a trademark of Linus Torvalds, registered in the United States and other countries.