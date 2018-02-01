Academic Company Events Community Support Solutions Products & Services Contact NI MyNI

Data Acquisition (DAQ) Software

National Instruments, a leader in PC-based data acquisition, offers a complete family of proven data acquisition hardware devices and powerful, easy-to-use software that extends to many languages, buses, and operating systems.
Learn how to program your DAQ system through video and text tutorials
New multicore enhancements improve system performance from signal to software

Data Acquisition Driver Software Options

NI-DAQmx Driver and Measurement Services Software

NI-DAQmx, a high-performance, multithreaded driver for Windows and Linux®, is at the heart of NI measurement services software. Additional measurement services include Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), DAQ Assistant, and LabVIEW SignalExpress LE.

Data Acquisition Application Development Environments

LabVIEW Development Systems

LabVIEW, an open, standard environment for measurement and automation, provides an easy-to-use graphical development language for quickly building your data acquisition applications.

LabVIEW SignalExpress

Quickly acquire, analyze, and present data from hundreds of data acquisition devices and instruments, without programming, using LabVIEW SignalExpress.

LabWindowsTM/CVI

If you prefer ANSI C development, LabWindows/CVI includes a large set of built-in run-time libraries for data acquisition, analysis, and user interface design for C developers.

Measurement Studio

For Visual Studio application development, including Visual C# .NET, Visual Basic .NET, Visual Basic 6.0, and Visual C++, Measurement Studio is a suite of native user interface controls, tools, and class libraries that helps you easily perform analog, digital, and timing I/O operations on all National Instruments data acquisition devices.

