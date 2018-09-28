Electromechanical Systems Test
Long product life cycles and increasingly complex systems heighten the challenge and importance of electromechanical systems test. Systems must be reliably vetted with flexible test rigs that address a range of test demands such as electrical and physical measurements, actuation, and unit under test control.
Rigorous testing is critical for the subassemblies used to build aircraft, space, and defense systems. You must characterize and test the interoperability of system components to ensure that specifications across all operating conditions are met. System integration requires more sophisticated test rigs to ensure these components function as intended. And the evolution of subsystems over the course of a program can force disruptive, expensive, and unexpected tester retrofit and redesign to meet new requirements. NI offers a flexible approach to building test rigs with a broad mix of I/O and an open platform for integrating third-party systems and communications protocols. With NI equipment, you can be confident that your test rig can evolve and scale along with new designs and test requirements.
Discover how United Technologies Aerospace Systems (UTAS) used NI’s platform-based approach for distributed measurement and control to reduce test cost and reconfiguration times from weeks to a day.
Explore test considerations when dealing with obsolescence issues, changing requirements, ongoing maintenance, and data integrity in this on-demand webinar.
Learn how a unified and modular test system architecture for electromechanical systems can address the challenge of increasing test complexity with shorter timetables.
Learn how to build better test systems with a unified test architecture.
The Alliance Partner Network puts experts at your fingertips, including system integrators, consultants, and LabVIEW Tools Network providers, who are available globally to consult on projects and provide complete electromechanical system integration test solutions tailored to your unique test requirements.
