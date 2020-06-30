지원 문서 호환성

LabVIEW and Linux OS Compatibility

Updated Jun 30, 2020

개요

This page shows supported compatibility between LabVIEW versions and different Linux distributions. Reference this information to ensure you install the correct version when upgrading or updating your operating system, or when migrating code to a new system. Using incompatible versions is not supported and may result in errors. Operating system compatibility can also be found in the LabVIEW Readme.

Contents

LabVIEW and Linux Compatibility

The following tables show the compatibility between LabVIEW versions and different operating systems.

If the version you are looking for is not listed, refer to the LabVIEW and Linux Compatibility spreadsheet under the Downloads section. If the version you are looking for is not included on the spreadsheet, or you are looking for further clarity on supported system requirements, see the readme file contained within the installation media for your version.

Back to top

OpenSUSE

Back to top
LabVIEW Version OpenSUSE Versions
openSUSE LEAP 15.1 openSUSE LEAP 15.0 openSUSE LEAP 42.3 openSUSE LEAP 42.2 openSUSE LEAP 42.1 openSUSE 13.2 openSUSE 13.1 openSUSE 12.3
2020                
2019 SP1                
2019                
2018 SP1                
2018                
2017 SP1                
2017                
2016                
2015 SP1                
2015                
2014 SP1                
2014                

Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Back to top
LabVIEW Version Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5 Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6
2020        
2019 SP1        
2019        
2018 SP1        
2018        
2017 SP1        
2017        
2016        
2015 SP1        
2015        
2014 SP1        
2014        

CentOS

Back to top
LabVIEW Version CentOS
CentOS 8 CentOS 7
2020    
2019 SP1    
2019    
2018 SP1    
2018    
2017 SP1    
2017    
2016    
2015 SP1    
2015    
2014 SP1    
2014    

Scientific Linux

Back to top
LabVIEW Version Scientific Linux
Scientific Linux 6.5 Scientific Linux 6.0 
2020    
2019 SP1    
2019    
2018 SP1    
2018    
2017 SP1    
2017    
2016    
2015 SP1    
2015    
2014 SP1    
2014    

Additional Considerations

Bitness: LabVIEW supports 64-bit versions of Linux distributions. LabVIEW dropped support for Intel 32-bit versions of Linux distributions July 1, 2016. Versions of LabVIEW available after July 1, 2016 may install and execute on 32-bit distributions, but official support is not provided.

Development Systems: LabVIEW Full and Professional Development Systems are available for Linux. There is not a LabVIEW Base Development System for Linux operating systems.

Installation: As of 2017, LabVIEW for Linux is available to download from ni.com. Prior to this, all software for Linux was distributed through physical media.

  • For LabVIEW version 2017 SP1 and later, you can download the installation media if you have active SSP and an ni.com user account.
  • For earlier versions, you can install LabVIEW using physical media
Back to top

Additional Resources

Back to top