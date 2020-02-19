Supply Chain Information

Our global procurement mission is to provide a dynamic, strategically accessible, world-class supply base, creating a sustainable competitive advantage in every aspect of our global business through continuous improvement.
NI expects suppliers to follow the laws and regulations of the countries where they do business. Suppliers must comply with standards of conduct regarding the fair treatment of workers, prevention of forced labor, slavery, and human trafficking as described in the Responsible Business Alliance Code of Conduct.
NI는 모든 구매 주문 및 비즈니스 계약에 적용되는 표준 이용 약관을 가지고 있습니다. 구매 주문서 확인은 해당 이용 약관에 동의한 것으로 간주됩니다.
운영 및 공급망 (공급 업체 요구 사항 포함)
반노예제도 및 인신 매매